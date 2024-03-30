Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.04) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda anticipates that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mineralys Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $640.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

