Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) Announces April 3rd IPO

Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) is planning to raise $10 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, April 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Mobile-health Network Solutions generated $7.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.2 million. The company has a market-cap of $153 million.

Network 1 Financial acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Mobile-health Network Solutions provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Our Mission To be our usersâ€™ trusted companion on their lifelong healthcare journey by providing a seamless healthcare experience from start to finish, which is affordable, accessible and easy to understand to both users and healthcare providers. Our Business We have set up one of the smartest integrated all-in-one patient care-centric platforms in the region to deliver affordable care to users. We are a leading telehealth solutions provider in Singapore in terms of the number of countries covered by our MaNaDr platform, including countries in the APAC region. We are a leading telehealth solutions provider in Singapore in terms of various matrices, such as the number of patient consultations per day and the ranking of our mobile application, according to Frost & Sullivan. According to Frost & Sullivan, we have the largest number of teleconsultations per day in the six months ending May 2023, and are amongst the fastest-growing telehealth solutions providers in Singapore. Our MaNaDr mobile application has received a 4.8 and 4.9 star rating on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Singapore respectively as of June 14, 2023. According to Frost & Sullivan, on a combined basis, MaNaDr was the most reviewed and highest rated mobile application in Singapore as of June 14, 2023 and has the largest number of teleconsultations per day in the six months ending May 2023. WeÂ provide our services on our MaNaDr platform, which is accessible via our mobile application and website. We serve both the community of users, by offering personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide, as well as the community of healthcare providers, by allowing them to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Through our mobile application, we offer users with a range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions, which encompasses teleconsultation services, including the issuance of electronic medical certificates and delivery of medications to usersâ€™ homes, as well as other personalized services such as weight management programs. Furthermore, we have set up one of the smartest 24/7 virtual care ecosystems and support groups to help users navigate the complexities faced in receiving correct and timely care, according to Frost & Sullivan. With MaNaChat, the 24/7 customer support service, we operate Singaporeâ€™s only in-app live group chat service and have one of the fastest response times in Singapore and globally to support users. As of December 31, 2022, we had 58 employees globally, with 29 employees who are based in Singapore and 29 employees who are based in Vietnam. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Mobile-health Network Solutions filed its F-1 to go public and disclosed terms for its small-cap IPO in a filing dated Feb. 22, 2024:Â The company intends to offer 2.25 million shares of stock at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $10.13 million.) “.

Mobile-health Network Solutions was founded in 2016 and has 58 employees. The company is located at 2 Venture Drive, #07-06/07 Vision Exchange Singapore 608526 and can be reached via phone at +65 6222 5223 or on the web at https://manadr.com/.

