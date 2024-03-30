Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($3.59) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will earn ($3.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($10.92) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

