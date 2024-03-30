Morgan Stanley Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $96.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE:IFF opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

