Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Head-To-Head Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.93 $595.64 million N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies $37.30 million 0.93 -$4.38 million ($0.08) -8.76

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 11.13% -3.74% -1.78% Nanophase Technologies -11.75% -96.09% -13.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Nanophase Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as energy storage, exterior coatings, integrated circuiy and data storage, optical surface polishing, personal care, plastics, and textiles. The company also manufactures skin health products, including sunscreens and daily care products under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, including architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.