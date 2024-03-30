Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NGS opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 million, a PE ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

