Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Up 6.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.