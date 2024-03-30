Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 96.80%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.