NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTST. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NTST opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 745.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 967,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 721,990 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

