New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Buys A$48,289.50 in Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Lucia Stocker acquired 10,500 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.60 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$48,289.50 ($31,561.76).
New Hope Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
New Hope Company Profile
