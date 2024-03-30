Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 37,971 shares.The stock last traded at $84.99 and had previously closed at $85.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,895.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

