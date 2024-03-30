NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

