NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NMIH opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NMI by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 98,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $37,757.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

