NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683,573.24, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 718,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company's stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

