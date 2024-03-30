NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683,573.24, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.