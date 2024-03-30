Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 880,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.0 %

NUVL stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

