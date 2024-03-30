Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $75.11. 49,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 368,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

Specifically, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,121,075. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

