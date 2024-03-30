Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 631,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,176 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NUVB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 8.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

