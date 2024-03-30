NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $913.00 and last traded at $906.12. 17,734,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 53,518,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $902.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.