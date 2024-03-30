NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8,137.15

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8,137.15 and last traded at $8,137.14, with a volume of 2529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,980.74.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,530.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6,731.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,523,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

