NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSFDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About NXT Energy Solutions

Read More

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

