NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NSFDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About NXT Energy Solutions
