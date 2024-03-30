OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $967.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.