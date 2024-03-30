Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $52.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

ODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $22,503,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

