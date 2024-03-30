Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas Stock Performance

ONDS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 1,785,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,183,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,233.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

