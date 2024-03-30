OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) vs. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Head-To-Head Comparison

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Airbus 5.79% 24.12% 3.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Airbus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A Airbus $70.83 billion 2.06 $4.10 billion $1.30 35.51

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.