Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.71 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $83,524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

