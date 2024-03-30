Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Down 1.2%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 9,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Ostin Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Ostin Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ostin Technology Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

