Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 17,592 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

