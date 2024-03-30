Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD stock opened at $440.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.52. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $443.07. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.80.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

