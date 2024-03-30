Passaic Partners LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Passaic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Passaic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,421,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,531 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.