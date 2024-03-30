Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Head-To-Head Review

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Patria Investments and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 0 0 2.00 AssetMark Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.57%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $327.60 million N/A $118.40 million $0.81 18.32 AssetMark Financial $708.50 million 3.72 $123.12 million $1.64 21.59

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 36.81% 38.20% 19.57% AssetMark Financial 17.38% 12.74% 9.76%

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Patria Investments on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel. The company also provides flexible technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated tools and capabilities, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress-to-goal analysis, and client activity tracking; adviser services; curated investment platform; and integrated financial planning tools. In addition, it provides SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions; offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; wealth management solutions for individual investors; and overlay management, investment solutions, flexible desktop technology, and a manager marketplace. The company serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

