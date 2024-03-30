Paul Southgate Purchases 2,843 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Southgate purchased 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £4,292.93 ($5,425.16).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

LON:BBH opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.72. The stock has a market cap of £853.87 million and a P/E ratio of 976.25. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.80 ($2.02).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

