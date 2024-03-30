Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

