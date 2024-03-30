PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

