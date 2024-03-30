PDS Biotechnology Co. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDSB. StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

