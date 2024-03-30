PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

