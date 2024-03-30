Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) versus Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Financial Survey

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 16.52% 15.80% 8.43% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Singapore Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $149,670.00 billion 0.00 $1.33 billion N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications $10.97 billion 2.83 $1.62 billion N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, very small aperture terminal, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; property development and management; trading service related to information and technology, multimedia, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments. The company provides mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; and fixed voice and data, satellite, managed services, ICT, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as professional consulting services. It also offers 5G, roaming, and Singtel super stacker services; smart homes, WiFi mesh, WiFi 6, and home priority plan solutions; insurance, smart network, dash, Singtel paylater, and telephony services; TV packs, DVR set top boxes, TV GO, music, newsstand, and cast services; mobile phones; and devices and gadgets, such as wearables, TV, audio, home office essentials, gamic products, home appliances, and phone accessories. In addition, the company provides 5G, mobility, and connectivity services; Singtel Liquid-X and managed network services; cloud services, data center services, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice, unified communications, managed unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.