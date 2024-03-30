PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 311 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.36.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $941.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $868.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.