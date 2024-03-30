PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

