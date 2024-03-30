PFG Investments LLC Invests $211,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,825,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

