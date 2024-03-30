PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531,356 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $114.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

