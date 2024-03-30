PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.71

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 225200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,659,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after buying an additional 847,461 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

