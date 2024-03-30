PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

