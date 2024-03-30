Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.98

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.98 and traded as high as $91.93. Pimco Total Return ETF shares last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 238,308 shares.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.