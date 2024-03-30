Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $254.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.92 and its 200-day moving average is $233.93. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.