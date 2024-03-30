Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

TMDX opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

