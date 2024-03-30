Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.
Pivotree Stock Up 8.4 %
Pivotree stock opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.70.
About Pivotree
