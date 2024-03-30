Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.

Pivotree Stock Up 8.4 %

Pivotree stock opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.70.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

