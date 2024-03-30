Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.13 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

