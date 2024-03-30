Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

