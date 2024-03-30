PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

