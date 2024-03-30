Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Up 3.8%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 8,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Prime Mining Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

