Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Up 3.8%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 8,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
